Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Comcast Q2 Earnings

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Comcast in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the cable giant will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Comcast’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.55 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMCSA. BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Argus cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $36.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 255,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $4,907,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Comcast by 13.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 186,780 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 21,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.43%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

