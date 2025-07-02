Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Princeton Bancorp Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of BPRN opened at $31.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.38. Princeton Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Princeton Bancorp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Princeton Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

In other news, insider Stephanie Adkins sold 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $31,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,794 shares in the company, valued at $338,607.78. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.47 per share, with a total value of $31,810.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 117,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,523.86. The trade was a 0.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,079 shares of company stock valued at $279,450 and sold 1,933 shares valued at $61,541. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 341,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Princeton Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Princeton Bancorp Company Profile

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Further Reading

