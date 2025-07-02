Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

DOC has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.27.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.76 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 305.00%.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 5,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $99,768.79. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 144,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,888.30. This represents a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $47,822.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,220.07. This trade represents a 1.36% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,764 shares of company stock valued at $521,909 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 19.9% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 305,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 50,673 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 20.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth $41,939,000. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 59,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 54.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

