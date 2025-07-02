Q2 Earnings Estimate for BOK Financial Issued By DA Davidson

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for BOK Financial in a research report issued on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.92. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $8.83 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $8.98 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on BOK Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 price objective on BOK Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

BOKF stock opened at $101.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.35. BOK Financial has a one year low of $85.08 and a one year high of $121.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.86.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.15). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $500.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.86 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.21%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

