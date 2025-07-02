Integra Resources Q2 EPS Lowered by Raymond James Financial

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

Integra Resources stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. Integra Resources has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $260.26 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRG. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Integra Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Integra Resources by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,765,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366,962 shares during the period. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its position in Integra Resources by 6.9% in the first quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 9,825,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its position in Integra Resources by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,238,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 112,300 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Integra Resources by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,699,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

