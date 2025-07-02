DA Davidson Issues Positive Estimate for BancFirst Earnings

BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of BancFirst in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for BancFirst’s current full-year earnings is $6.52 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BancFirst’s FY2025 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $164.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.72 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 13.90%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BancFirst to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

BancFirst Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of BANF opened at $127.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $84.48 and a 52 week high of $132.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.89 and a 200-day moving average of $117.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,241,000 after acquiring an additional 44,563 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BancFirst by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 46,253 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 43,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BancFirst

In related news, EVP Randy Foraker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $506,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $744,720. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

