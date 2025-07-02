DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Forecast for EBMT Earnings

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report released on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s FY2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $17.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $137.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.40. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 355.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $177,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 116,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,585.75. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.43%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

