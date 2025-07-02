DA Davidson Weighs in on WaFd’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:WAFD)

WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for WaFd in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for WaFd’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WaFd’s FY2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get WaFd alerts:

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.17 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 15.13%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WAFD. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WaFd

WaFd Stock Performance

Shares of WaFd stock opened at $30.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.84. WaFd has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaFd

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of WaFd during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in WaFd by 983.5% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in WaFd by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of WaFd by 35.2% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in WaFd by 232.4% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.75%.

WaFd Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.