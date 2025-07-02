DA Davidson Has Positive Outlook of Veritex FY2025 Earnings

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Veritex in a research report issued on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.24. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Veritex’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VBTX. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial lowered Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Veritex from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $26.87 on Monday. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Veritex had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $109.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 43.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Veritex by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Veritex in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

