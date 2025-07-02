Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for Nucor Earnings

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nucor in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.13. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $7.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.37 EPS.

Get Nucor alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Nucor Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $134.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nucor has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $170.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,959,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,484,965,000 after acquiring an additional 745,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,967,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,255,000 after buying an additional 105,309 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,077,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nucor by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,435,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,220,000 after acquiring an additional 384,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Nucor by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,404,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,627,000 after acquiring an additional 474,274 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $906,342.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,707,592.73. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,590,128.67. The trade was a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,326 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,108. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.