Brookline Capital Management Weighs in on KYMR Q3 Earnings

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Kymera Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 25th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.85). The consensus estimate for Kymera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.72) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.20) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($6.24) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($5.61) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.61.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $44.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 2.18. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $53.27.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.11% and a negative net margin of 409.07%. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 660,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,363,618. The trade was a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 6,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $311,101.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,349 shares of company stock worth $2,334,301. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

