DA Davidson Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for FFWM

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of First Foundation in a report released on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Foundation’s FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of First Foundation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $5.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33. The company has a market cap of $450.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in First Foundation by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in First Foundation by 665.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

