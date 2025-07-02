Q2 EPS Estimates for CVE:ITR Cut by Raymond James Financial

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Raymond James Financial dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Integra Resources in a report released on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, April 21st.

CVE ITR opened at C$2.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.82. The stock has a market cap of C$243.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.37. Integra Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.10 and a 12-month high of C$2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integra Resources

In other Integra Resources news, Senior Officer Dale Kerner acquired 34,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,995.65. 17.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

