Best Energy Stocks To Follow Now – July 1st

Tesla, Broadcom, and GE Vernova are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are equity shares of companies involved in the exploration, production, refinement and distribution of energy resources—ranging from oil, natural gas and coal to renewable sources like wind, solar and biofuels. These stocks give investors direct exposure to global energy demand and commodity price swings, and they tend to be influenced by factors such as geopolitical events, regulatory changes and technological developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $14.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.21. The company had a trading volume of 94,755,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,859,418. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.38. Tesla has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $976.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.47.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $8.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.21. The stock had a trading volume of 13,137,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,838,229. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $277.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.10.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GEV traded down $33.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $495.59. 3,628,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,288,075. The business has a fifty day moving average of $448.23 and a 200-day moving average of $378.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.97. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $150.01 and a 1-year high of $532.59.

