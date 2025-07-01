Critical Analysis: ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) versus Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA)

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) and ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Saga Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of ITV shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Saga Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of ITV shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Saga Communications and ITV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saga Communications 3.15% 2.09% 1.56% ITV N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Saga Communications has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITV has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Saga Communications and ITV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saga Communications 0 0 0 0 0.00 ITV 1 1 0 0 1.50

Dividends

Saga Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. ITV pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Saga Communications pays out 181.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Saga Communications and ITV”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saga Communications $111.84 million 0.75 $3.46 million $0.55 23.63 ITV $4.46 billion 0.97 $521.38 million N/A N/A

ITV has higher revenue and earnings than Saga Communications.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc., a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk. It owns and operates FM and AM radio stations, and metro signals serving various markets. Saga Communications, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters. The segment also operates as an unscripted independent producer of content in the United States; and produces content for local broadcasters and international OTT platforms in Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark. In addition, this segment engages in licensing its finished programmes, formats, and third-party content internationally, as well as finances productions. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts and streams various contents on its family of free-to-air TV channels; and offers television advertising services. The company also delivers content through linear television broadcasting, as well as on the ITV Hub, BritBox UK, ITVX, catch up services on pay platforms, and through direct content deals. In addition, this segment offers online advertising, HD digital channel on pay platform, and ITV Premium subscription services. The company was founded in 1955 is based in London, the United Kingdom.

