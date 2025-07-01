Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) and Spirax Group (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Head to Head Analysis

Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK – Get Free Report) and Spirax Group (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Omnitek Engineering and Spirax Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Omnitek Engineering alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnitek Engineering 0 0 0 0 0.00 Spirax Group 0 1 0 1 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Spirax Group shares are held by institutional investors. 48.7% of Omnitek Engineering shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Omnitek Engineering has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirax Group has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Omnitek Engineering and Spirax Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnitek Engineering -11.12% N/A -12.83% Spirax Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Omnitek Engineering and Spirax Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnitek Engineering $1.02 million 0.49 -$170,000.00 N/A N/A Spirax Group $2.13 billion 5.73 $244.34 million N/A N/A

Spirax Group has higher revenue and earnings than Omnitek Engineering.

Summary

Spirax Group beats Omnitek Engineering on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omnitek Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, natural gas engines, and complementary products in the United States and internationally. It offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuel, including compressed, liquefied, and renewable natural gas, as well as liquid petroleum gas; natural gas engines and components; and high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters. The company's products are used for stationary applications; and the transportation market, such as light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty trucks, and municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. It sells and delivers its products through its distributors, system integrators, fleet operators, and engine conversion companies, as well as directly to end-users. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

About Spirax Group

(Get Free Report)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology, food, beverage, oil, gas, chemical, power generation, healthcare, water and wastewater, buildings, mining and precious metal processing, semiconductor, and transport sectors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific; and the Americas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Omnitek Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnitek Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.