Oil Stocks To Follow Today – July 1st

Procter & Gamble, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Williams Companies, ServiceNow, Howmet Aerospace, and CNH Industrial are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, production, refining and marketing of crude oil and petroleum products. Their value tends to fluctuate with changes in global oil prices, geopolitical developments and shifts in supply‐and‐demand dynamics within the energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

PG stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.78. 4,512,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,437,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $156.58 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.50.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,553,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,704,660. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $468.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.43.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,863,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,233,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.10. The stock has a market cap of $253.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96.

Williams Companies (WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Shares of WMB traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,415,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,956,840. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. Williams Companies has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $63.45.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE:NOW traded down $15.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,013.03. 517,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,567. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $678.66 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $991.05 and a 200 day moving average of $964.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded down $6.45 on Tuesday, hitting $179.68. 2,740,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,816. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.30. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $76.85 and a one year high of $187.51.

CNH Industrial (CNH)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Shares of CNH traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $13.28. 34,028,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,347,837. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 11.18.

