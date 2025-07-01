Insider Buying: Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Major Shareholder Buys 8,500 Shares of Stock

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 10,433,112 shares in the company, valued at $33,385,958.40. This trade represents a 0.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Torrid Price Performance

Torrid stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 858,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,428. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $296.68 million, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.79. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $9.14.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $265.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.95 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Torrid

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Torrid by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its position in Torrid by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Torrid by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Torrid by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Torrid by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

CURV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Torrid in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Torrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

