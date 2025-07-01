Loomis (LOIMF) and Its Peers Financial Contrast

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Loomis and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Loomis $2.88 billion $155.24 million 17.48 Loomis Competitors $4.29 billion $1.11 billion -23.81

Loomis’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Loomis. Loomis is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Loomis has a beta of -1.41, indicating that its stock price is 241% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loomis’ rivals have a beta of 1.35, indicating that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loomis 5.40% 12.72% 4.30% Loomis Competitors -12.24% 4.31% 4.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Loomis and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

65.9% of shares of all “Financial Transaction Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of shares of all “Financial Transaction Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Loomis rivals beat Loomis on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Loomis

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, payments, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, foreign exchange services, automated teller machines, automated solutions, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, a payment service that enables processing of various types of payment methods, such as card, cash, and digital alternatives. It serves financial institutions, banks, retailers, commercial enterprises, and other customers, as well as public sector in Sweden, the United States, France, Switzerland, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Loomis AB (publ) was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

