New Millennium Group LLC Sells 1,803 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

New Millennium Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 79.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.50.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $561.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $564.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,900. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $536,480.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,440. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,441 shares of company stock worth $20,173,035. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.