Critical Review: Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) and Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) and Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Covestro and Victrex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covestro 0 2 0 0 2.00 Victrex 0 1 2 0 2.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Victrex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Covestro has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victrex has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Covestro and Victrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covestro -2.74% -5.84% -2.78% Victrex N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Covestro and Victrex”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covestro $15.34 billion 0.88 -$287.84 million ($1.10) -32.43 Victrex $369.00 million 2.60 $21.81 million N/A N/A

Victrex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Covestro.

Summary

Victrex beats Covestro on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications. The Solutions & Specialties segment comprises a range of polymer products, including polycarbonates, precursors for coatings and adhesives, MDI specialties and polyols, thermoplastic polyurethanes, specialty films, and elastomers that are used in automotive and transportation, electrical, electronics and household appliances, construction, and healthcare industries, as well as composite resins for solar panel frames, laptops, floodlights, and electric vehicle batteries. The company markets its products through trading houses and distributors. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy and industrial, electronics, and medical markets. Victrex plc was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton-Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

