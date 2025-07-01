Contrasting Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) & Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC)

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) and Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Core & Main has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hurco Companies has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core & Main 1 3 7 0 2.55 Hurco Companies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Core & Main currently has a consensus target price of $59.55, suggesting a potential downside of 2.95%. Given Core & Main’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Core & Main is more favorable than Hurco Companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core & Main 5.47% 23.55% 6.80% Hurco Companies -10.58% -9.54% -7.33%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core & Main $7.44 billion 1.63 $411.00 million $2.15 28.54 Hurco Companies $186.58 million 0.68 -$16.61 million ($2.99) -6.55

Core & Main has higher revenue and earnings than Hurco Companies. Hurco Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Core & Main, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Core & Main shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Hurco Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Core & Main shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Hurco Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Core & Main beats Hurco Companies on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc. is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide. The company was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc., an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines. The company also provides computer control systems and related software for press brake applications. In addition, it offers machine tool components, automation integration equipment, and solutions for job shops; and software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service, training, and applications support services. Further, the company provides Autobend computer control systems for press brake machines. It serves independent job shops and specialized short-run production applications within large manufacturing operations, as well as precision tool, die, and mold manufacturers in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, energy, automotive/transportation, electronics, and computer industries. The company sells its products under the Hurco, Milltronics, and Takumi brands through independent agents and distributors, as well as through its direct sales and service organizations. Hurco Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

