HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) & Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Critical Comparison

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) and HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.6% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 69.0% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consumer Portfolio Services $393.51 million 0.56 $19.20 million $0.79 12.87 HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $383.60 million 8.72 $200.04 million $1.04 26.49

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Consumer Portfolio Services. Consumer Portfolio Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumer Portfolio Services 4.72% 6.68% 0.55% HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 35.66% 11.33% 3.87%

Risk & Volatility

Consumer Portfolio Services has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Consumer Portfolio Services and HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 0.00 HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 0 1 10 1 3.00

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.93%. Given HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is more favorable than Consumer Portfolio Services.

Summary

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats Consumer Portfolio Services on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

(Get Free Report)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It also serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who are not able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. In addition, the company acquires installment purchase contracts in merger and acquisition transactions; purchases immaterial amounts of vehicle purchase money loans from non-affiliated lenders. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Free Report)

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities. It invests in climate solutions, including Behind-the-Meter, which distributes energy projects that reduce energy usage or cost through heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems; Grid-Connected, a renewable energy projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar, solar-plus-storage, and wind to generate power production; and Fuels, Transport, and Nature, a range of real assets spanning high-emitting economic sectors other than the power grid such as transportation and fuels comprising renewable natural gas plants, transportation fleet enhancements, ecological restoration, and other projects. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

