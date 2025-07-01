NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 10.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) fell 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.69 and last traded at $35.56. 5,584,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 9,824,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.56.

SMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CLSA set a $41.00 price objective on shares of NuScale Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup began coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on NuScale Power from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. BTIG Research cut NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on NuScale Power and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.99.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. NuScale Power had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 273.36%. The business had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Clayton Scott sold 10,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $168,118.82. Following the transaction, the insider owned 86,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,272.70. The trade was a 10.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 516,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,211.91. This represents a 6.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,278 shares of company stock worth $2,286,280 in the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 165,450.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

