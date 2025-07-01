Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Insider Purchases £11,360.25 in Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Free Report) insider Mark Bridgeman bought 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £11,360.25 ($15,600.45).

Shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock remained flat at GBX 244 ($3.35) on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 157,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,308. The firm has a market capitalization of £459.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 230.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 219.97. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 190.04 ($2.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 246 ($3.38).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (LON:UEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 13th. The company reported GBX 9.95 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust had a net margin of 63.48% and a return on equity of 4.12%.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust plc (“UEM”) is a UK closed-end investment trust which is uniquely focused on global infrastructure and utilities megatrends in emerging markets.

UEM’s objective is to provide long-term total return by investing predominantly in infrastructure, utility and related sectors mainly in emerging markets.

UEM’s focus is on the undeveloped and developing markets of Asia, Latin America, Emerging Europe and Africa, while maintaining the flexibility to invest in markets world-wide.

