Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Mary Reilly Acquires 1,796 Shares

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Mary Reilly purchased 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of £2,532.36 ($3,477.56).
Shares of LON:MTO traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 140.60 ($1.93). 2,427,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,688,396. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 147.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 126.48. Mitie Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101 ($1.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160 ($2.20).
Mitie Group (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 12.70 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Mitie Group had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 2.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitie Group plc will post 10.9360519 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 160 ($2.20) to GBX 165 ($2.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.
