Stifel Canada Has Pessimistic Outlook of TSE:SES Q2 Earnings

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$15.25 to C$15.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 19th. National Bank Financial raised Secure Energy Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.92.

Shares of SES stock opened at C$15.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$11.13 and a 1 year high of C$17.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. provides fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates in two segments: Midstream Infrastructure and Environmental & Fluid Management. Midstream Infrastructure owns and operates a network of facilities throughout western Canada, North Dakota, and Oklahoma.

