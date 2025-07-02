Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for RRGB

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.44). The consensus estimate for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ current full-year earnings is ($2.94) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance

RRGB stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $114.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.41.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $392.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 35,767 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,069,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 85,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bandera Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Anthony S. Ackil bought 14,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $74,997.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 103,802 shares in the company, valued at $522,124.06. This trade represents a 16.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

