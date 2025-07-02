DA Davidson Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for FS Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for FS Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

FS Bancorp Stock Up 4.5%

FS Bancorp stock opened at $41.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $316.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $49.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average of $39.22.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.05 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 16.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.