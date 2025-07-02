Sidoti Csr Has Positive Forecast for MillerKnoll Q1 Earnings

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for MillerKnoll in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 26th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for MillerKnoll’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $961.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Benchmark raised shares of MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

MLKN stock opened at $20.65 on Monday. MillerKnoll has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $31.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is 178.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 458.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 793.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 816.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

