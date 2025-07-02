Seaport Res Ptn Has Bullish Estimate for WOR Q1 Earnings

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report issued on Thursday, June 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Worthington Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Worthington Enterprises’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WOR. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Worthington Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WOR opened at $64.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.19. Worthington Enterprises has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $70.91.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $317.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.96 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Worthington Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Worthington Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the first quarter worth $11,769,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 821,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,171,000 after acquiring an additional 159,798 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 222,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 156,173 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 202,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 132,040 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after purchasing an additional 124,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

