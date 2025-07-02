Q1 Earnings Estimate for OTCMKTS:ANCTF Issued By Desjardins

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 27th. Desjardins analyst C. Li forecasts that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.20 EPS.
Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.83 billion.
Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $50.25 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $45.61 and a one year high of $61.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.50.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.
