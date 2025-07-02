Q1 Earnings Estimate for OTCMKTS:ANCTF Issued By Desjardins

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 27th. Desjardins analyst C. Li forecasts that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.83 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Veritas raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $50.25 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $45.61 and a one year high of $61.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.50.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

