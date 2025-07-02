DA Davidson Reduces Earnings Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the building manufacturing company will earn $3.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.17. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2026 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LPX. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $126.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.63.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 6.1%

LPX stock opened at $91.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.78 and a 200 day moving average of $97.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.85. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $122.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.66 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $105,544.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,377.76. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

