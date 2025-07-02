What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for OESX FY2030 Earnings?

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2030 earnings per share estimates for Orion Energy Systems in a report issued on Friday, June 27th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orion Energy Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OESX. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

OESX stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $20.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 39,042 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 541,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,784,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 39,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

