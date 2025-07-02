What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for COLB FY2025 Earnings?

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Columbia Banking System in a research report issued on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.60. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Columbia Banking System’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $27.00 target price on Columbia Banking System and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 4.7%

COLB stock opened at $24.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.62. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $481.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.86 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 172,066 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

