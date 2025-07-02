What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Greif FY2025 Earnings?

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Greif in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.82 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.70. The consensus estimate for Greif’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Greif’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Get Greif alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Greif from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Greif from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

Greif Trading Up 7.5%

GEF opened at $69.87 on Monday. Greif has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $73.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average of $58.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Greif Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

In other news, CEO Ole G. Rosgaard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $1,972,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 97,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,408,258. This represents a 23.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Greif in the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter worth $3,193,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Greif by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 366,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 128,880 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Greif by 5.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Greif by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,797,000 after purchasing an additional 55,948 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greif

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.