What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for TSE:CNQ Q1 Earnings?

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 27th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$54.58.

TSE CNQ opened at C$42.80 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$34.92 and a 1-year high of C$52.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$42.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79. The firm has a market cap of C$89.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.49, for a total transaction of C$545,880.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Allen Stainthorpe sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.66, for a total transaction of C$2,054,700.00. Insiders sold a total of 249,676 shares of company stock worth $11,265,119 in the last three months. 4.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

