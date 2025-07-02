FY2026 EPS Forecast for Glacier Bancorp Increased by Analyst

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) – DA Davidson upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, June 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.85. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Glacier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share.
Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.
Glacier Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ GBCI opened at $45.43 on Monday. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 70.97%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $56,923,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,770,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4,600.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,010,000 after buying an additional 916,163 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $21,220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,192,000 after buying an additional 242,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.
About Glacier Bancorp
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.
