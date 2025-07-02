What is Sidoti Csr’s Forecast for Daktronics Q1 Earnings?

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Daktronics in a report released on Friday, June 27th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Daktronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Daktronics’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

DAKT stock opened at $15.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $744.02 million, a PE ratio of -34.43, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.60. Daktronics has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $19.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Daktronics had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $172.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Fox Opportunities Fund L. Alta sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $14,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,973,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,106,625.10. This trade represents a 16.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew David Siegel bought 2,500 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 43,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,629. The trade was a 6.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 1.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 56,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Daktronics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Daktronics by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Daktronics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

