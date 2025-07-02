National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

NFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFG

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NYSE:NFG opened at $83.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 195.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $54.05 and a 12 month high of $86.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.90.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $729.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.81 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 18.55%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.