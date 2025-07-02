National Bank Financial Cuts Earnings Estimates for ADENTRA

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEFree Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of ADENTRA in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 25th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $3.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.96.

Separately, Desjardins raised ADENTRA to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Adex Mining Inc is a mineral exploration and development company in Canada that develops a potential polymetallic focusing on tin, indium, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten. The company is focused on exploring and developing its Mount Pleasant Property.

