Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for PBA FY2025 Earnings

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.53. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 23.73%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

PBA opened at $37.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.76. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.5109 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,860,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,088,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,920 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,591.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,155,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,440,000 after buying an additional 2,968,994 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 136.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,995,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,681,000 after buying an additional 2,307,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth $83,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

