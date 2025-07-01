National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 789,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the previous session’s volume of 256,143 shares.The stock last traded at $5.95 and had previously closed at $6.02.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NESR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.68 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Equities analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,600,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Robotti Robert acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

