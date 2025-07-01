Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) versus Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) and Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ambu A/S and Community Health Systems”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambu A/S $783.76 million 4.66 $34.17 million $0.19 81.84 Community Health Systems $12.65 billion 0.04 -$516.00 million ($3.68) -0.95

Volatility and Risk

Ambu A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Community Health Systems. Community Health Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ambu A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Ambu A/S has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Health Systems has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.0% of Community Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Community Health Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ambu A/S and Community Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambu A/S 6.21% 6.31% 4.97% Community Health Systems -3.85% N/A -0.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ambu A/S and Community Health Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambu A/S 0 0 0 1 4.00 Community Health Systems 2 4 2 0 2.00

Community Health Systems has a consensus target price of $4.17, indicating a potential upside of 19.22%. Given Community Health Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Community Health Systems is more favorable than Ambu A/S.

Summary

Ambu A/S beats Community Health Systems on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambu A/S

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. The company offers anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics products. The company also offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes, rhinolaryngoscopes, duodenoscopes, cystoscopes, and display units; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products. It also provides cardiology products consisting of airway management and anaesthesia products, such as bronchoscopes, video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, endobronchial blockers, laryngeal and face masks, breathing bags, and resuscitators. In addition, the company offers extrication collars, CPR breathing barriers, video laryngoscopes, and training manikins. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc. owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services. The company also provides outpatient services at primary care practices, urgent care centers, free-standing emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging and diagnostic centers, and direct-to-consumer virtual health visits. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

