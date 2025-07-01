Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,394 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 922 shares.The stock last traded at $130.24 and had previously closed at $113.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Formula Systems (1985) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st.

Formula Systems (1985) Trading Up 14.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $754.68 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 2.91%.

Formula Systems (1985) Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.9728 dividend. This is a boost from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

