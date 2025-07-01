Reviewing B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) and BCE (NYSE:BCE)

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) and B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BCE and B Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get BCE alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCE 4 6 1 2 2.08 B Communications 0 0 0 0 0.00

BCE currently has a consensus price target of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 71.97%. Given BCE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BCE is more favorable than B Communications.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

BCE has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B Communications has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BCE and B Communications”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCE $17.82 billion 1.18 $251.05 million $0.26 86.48 B Communications $2.40 billion 0.24 $29.19 million $0.19 28.79

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than B Communications. B Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BCE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BCE and B Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCE 1.82% 19.22% 3.87% B Communications 0.82% 19.13% 2.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.5% of BCE shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of BCE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BCE beats B Communications on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BCE

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc., a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers. This segment also buys and sells local telephone, long distance, and data and other services from or to resellers and other carriers; and operates consumer electronics retail stores. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, streaming services, digital media services, radio broadcasting services, and out-of-home advertising services. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

About B Communications

(Get Free Report)

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Interior Landline Communication, Cellular Communication, Bezeq International Services, and Multi-Channel TV segments. The company offers landline interior communications, including telephony, internet services and infrastructure, transmission and data communication, and wholesale services; and cellular radio-telephone services. It is also involved in the installation, operation, and maintenance of equipment and systems in the field of cellular communications; distribution of television and radio broadcasts; and marketing of equipment. In addition, the company provides international communication, network endpoint, and ICT solutions; and digital multi-channel TV broadcasting services to subscriptions over satellite and over the internet, as well as value-added services to subscribers. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.