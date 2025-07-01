Salomon & Ludwin LLC Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3,175.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 326.7% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $570.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $595.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of GS stock opened at $708.51 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $437.37 and a 1-year high of $714.30. The firm has a market cap of $217.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $602.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $587.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

