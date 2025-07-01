Salomon & Ludwin LLC Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3,175.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 326.7% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.6%
Shares of GS stock opened at $708.51 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $437.37 and a 1-year high of $714.30. The firm has a market cap of $217.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $602.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $587.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.
The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.
The Goldman Sachs Group Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Goldman Sachs Group
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Palantir’s $100M Nuclear OS Pact Boosts Bullish Case
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Why McCormick Stock Could Soar After Durables Data Surprise
- What is a SEC Filing?
- RTX Corporation Stock: $93B Defense Backlog Fuels Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.