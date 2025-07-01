Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 3,515 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,434 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the first quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.0% during the first quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 19,459 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 38,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $612,330.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 181,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,311. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,222.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 309,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,281,257.36. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average is $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $69.78.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.53.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

