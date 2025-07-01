Head-To-Head Contrast: Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) vs. Mcorpcx (OTCMKTS:MCCX)

Mcorpcx (OTCMKTS:MCCX – Get Free Report) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.4% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Mcorpcx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mcorpcx and Rigetti Computing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mcorpcx 0 0 0 0 0.00 Rigetti Computing 0 0 5 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Rigetti Computing has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.90%. Given Rigetti Computing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than Mcorpcx.

This table compares Mcorpcx and Rigetti Computing”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mcorpcx $100,000.00 N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A Rigetti Computing $10.79 million 309.02 -$200.99 million ($0.70) -16.41

Mcorpcx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rigetti Computing.

Profitability

This table compares Mcorpcx and Rigetti Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mcorpcx N/A N/A N/A Rigetti Computing -1,541.36% -47.63% -31.56%

About Mcorpcx

MCX Technologies Corporation provides digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, and commerce in the United States. It offers professional and related consulting services, including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital transformation, customer experience management consulting, implementation, and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies. The company was formerly known as McorpCX, Inc. and changed its name to MCX Technologies Corporation in August 2020. MCX Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service. It also provides quantum cloud services that provides various range of support in programming, public or private clouds integration, and connectivity, as well as quantum operating system software that supports both public and private cloud architectures. In addition, the company offers professional services, such as algorithm development, benchmarking, quantum application programming, and software development. The company serves commercial enterprises, government organizations, and international government entities. It has operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. Rigetti Computing, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

