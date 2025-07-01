Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,172.73.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total value of $39,762,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 63,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,948,144. The trade was a 33.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.66, for a total value of $32,633,638.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,394.04. This represents a 98.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,319 shares of company stock worth $184,842,109. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,339.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,190.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,027.81. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.04 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

